Jaye Griffiths: Emmerdale star breaks down in tears

Emmerdale star Jaye Griffiths started crying, describing the assault she endured at the hands of her violent ex-partner.

The 62-year-old actress was noticeably emotional during an appearance on Thursday’s Loose Women, discussing the abuse she received from an unnamed ex-partner.

“Once I started [talking about it], I couldn’t stop. I rarely think about it but I just feel so sorry for her. And sad that it took me so long to extricate myself and find myself again. I was marvelling that I was remembering things, thinking how I survived it? I was still working, still cleaning the house, and we still went out,” Jaye Griffiths stated.

Starring as evil farmer Celia Daniels on the ITV soap Emmerdale, the TV face is now blissfully married but remains upset, admitting that she is no longer afraid like every day.

The actress was in deep tears, explaining how terrible it was to realise how many other women had experienced the same thing.

“He was there, jolly. Now that my life is gentle and peaceful, and I’m not scared every minute of every day… sorry, it’s just I go right back; that’s what’s so extraordinary, and I’m myself again.” she said.

“I’m living a life that’s so beautiful. I love my home and my husband. There is no drama; I save it all for hurting people at work!” The soap star then pleased with viewers to remember that it is never their fault.”Jaye Griffiths further continued.

The former Bill star remembered recovering her life when she realised she didn’t have to worry about trivial matters, such as selecting between a tea and a coffee, without the risk of violence. She continued, “The shame is great. I want to communicate to everyone who is now in that situation: it is not your fault.”