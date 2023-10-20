JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday unanimously approved the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, as a judge of the Supreme Court, ARY news reported.

“A meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan was convened to consider the nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan,” a statement said.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa stated that Justice Irfan Saadat Khan met the stipulated requirement as he was knowledgeable, well-experienced and versartile, had an upright character, and was also the most senior Judge among the chief justices and judges of all the high courts.

All the JPC members present in the meeting unanimously approved the nomination, which was also endorsed in writing by the Law Minister, who was abroad.

The nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan by the Commission will be sent to the Parliamentary Committee.

The other item on the agenda of the meeting was to determine the criteria for appointment of high court judges. The CJP had written to the JCP members and had sought their views. Copies of the suggestions that were received were provided to the members, who sought time to consider the same.

It was decided to extend the date for receiving of submissions till October 27, which will be considered in the next meeting of the Commission.

This was the first meeting to be presided over by CJP Qazi Faez Isa after assuming the office of the top adjudicator of the country.

Justice Shaikh had served as the SHC chief justice for more than six year. He was elevated as a judge of the SHC in September 2009. Later, he became the chief justice in March 2017.