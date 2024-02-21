JCP meeting summoned to consider elevation of BHC justice to SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider elevation of Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, against existing vacancies in the top court.

The Judicial Commission meeting will be held on February 23 to consider the appointment of Justice Naeem Akhtar. The meeting also ponder over the appointment of a new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC).

The Judicial Commission will send its recommendations to parliamentary committee for its approval. Presently, three vacancies of the judges are lying vacant at the Supreme Court.

Although the apex court should have a strength of 17 but presently 14 judges are performing their duties.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan is Son of Mr. Moin Akhtar Afghan, a retired government servant, and grandson of Ghulam Sarwar Khan Afghan also known as Afghan Agha Jan, who was a renowned Persian and Urdu teacher.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan completed his primary and secondary education from the Federal Government Public School and College, Quetta Cantonment. He Graduated in Economics and Statistics from Degree College, Quetta in 1985. He completed his LL.B from University Law College Quetta in June 1988 with first division. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court of Balochistan on 30th September, 1989.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on 12th May, 2001. He practiced law for 21 years before the Subordinate Courts, High Court of Balochistan, Federal Shariat Court and the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan. He conducted innumerable criminal, civil, and constitutional cases which have been reported in law journals. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan was also a member of the Baluchistan Bar Council.

Justice Naeem was appointed as official liquidator by the Honourable Company Judge of the High Court of Balochistan in Civil Petition No.01/98 for winding up of the company “M/S Pakistan Chromite Limited” under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. He served on the panel of advocates for Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Baluchistan, and Pakistan Steel Mills Limited. He conducted numerous cases for these two organizations before the courts of law. He was appointed as arbitrator in different cases by the courts of law. He also served on the panel of National Bank of Pakistan.

He was elevated as Additional Judge, High Court of Balochistan on 12th May 2011. He was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Balochistan on 11th May 2012.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan took oath as Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan on August 9, 2021.