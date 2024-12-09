JCP meeting to nominate high courts’ additional judges postponed

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) meeting, expected to discuss the names of additional judges for the Lahore and Balochistan High Courts, has been postponed, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the JCP meeting was scheduled to take place on December 14 to nominate additional judges in the high courts. The process of nominating judges for the Lahore and Balochistan High Courts has been delayed until December 21.

Similarly, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan had also postponed the nomination process for judges in the Peshawar and Sindh High Courts until December 21.

Read More: Justice Aminuddin nominated as head of constitutional bench

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Aminuddin Khan has been appointed as the head of the seven-member constitutional bench formed by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan

According to a press statement issued after the meeting, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi nominated Justice Aminuddin as head of the constitutional bench by a majority of 7-5 members.

The JCP formed a seven-member constitutional bench including Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Ayesha Malik from Punjab, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Jamal Mandokhel from Balochistan.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, and Justice Musarrat Hilali from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also been nominated as members of the constitutional bench.