JCP meets today to consider elevation of acting SHC justice to SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider elevation of Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, against existing vacancies in the top court.

The meeting has been called after nominating Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to become the judge of the Supreme Court after the retirement of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, who retired on Oct 2 as the SHC chief justice.

The Judicial Commission will send its recommendations to parliamentary committee for its approval. Presently, two vacancies of the judges are lying vacant at the Supreme Court.

This is the first meeting to be presided over by CJP Qazi Faez Isa after assuming the office of the top adjudicator of the country.

Justice Shaikh had served as the SHC chief justice for more than six year. He was elevated as a judge of the SHC in September 2009. Later, he became the chief justice in March 2017.