JCP postpones appointment of judges in SHC: sources

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday failed to reach consensus on the appointment of seven judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has ended.

Sources privy to the development said the JCP could not reach any conclusion on the issue of appointment of judges in Sindh High Court (SHC) during the five-hour-long meeting, due to which the issue of appointment of judges has been postponed.

Sources said that video link technology was used in the meeting, Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandial attended the meeting through video link, Justice Qazi Faiz Issa from Spain and Attorney General Ashtar Osaf from Lahore attended the meeting via video link.

Sources said that amendments to the Judicial Commission Rules were also discussed in the meeting.

It may be recalled that the Sindh Bar Council had written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial expressing reservations over the recommendation for appointment

