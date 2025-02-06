JCP recommends 9 SC lawyers as additional judges LHC

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday recommended nine names for appointment as additional judges at the Lahore High Court by a majority vote.

According to a Supreme Court press release, a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, was held for considering the nominations or appointment of additional judges in the Lahore High Court.

The commission by majority of its total membership nominated the nine persons for their appointment as additional judges in the Lahore High Court.

All the names finalized for appointment are advocates of the Supreme Court.

They include Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid and Ch Sultan Mahmood.

The Commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership of the Commission for finalization of their nominations this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

Read More: IHC judges express concerns over CJ appointment

Earlier, the Judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had written a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, outlining their concerns regarding the appointment of the chief justice (CJ) of the court.

The IHC judges have requested that the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court should be appointed from among the three senior judges of the court itself, rather than bringing in a judge from another high court.

They have also emphasised the need for providing reasons for bringing in a judge from another high court, the sources said.

They added that the letter, which was also copied to the Chief Justices of the Sindh High Court and the Lahore High Court, has been signed by several judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.