JCP to decide on elevation of judges to apex court on October 24

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Atta Bandial has summoned a session of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on October 24, for the appointment of four new judges to the apex court, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CJ has summoned the JCP session focused on the appointment of new judges for the vacant Supreme Court bench seats.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah is among the four judges nominated for the Supreme Court.

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shahid Waheed, Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shafi Siddiqui are also nominated for the Supreme Court bench.

Four offices of Supreme Court judges fell vacant after the retirement of Justice Mushir Alam, former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will reach superannuation next August.

In June, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan failed to reach a consensus on the appointment of seven judges in the Sindh High Court (SHC), said sources.

Also Read: JCP to mull over elevation of five judges to SC today

The meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial ended after the commission failed to reach a consensus.

Comments