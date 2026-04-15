JD Vance explains Erika Kirk's withdrawal from the TPUSA

The widow of assassinated activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, withdrew herself from a Turning Point USA event featuring US Vice President JD Vance, due to receiving life threats.

On Tuesday, Erika Kirk withdrew herself from featuring herself in the Turning Point USA event featuring US Vice President JD Vance, due to receiving life threats, as said by the vice president.

Vance, whilst addressing the audience of University of Georgia students in Athens, noted that, “I know that she did get some ​threats. I was a little ⁠worried that we were going to have to ​cancel the event because Erika was not going to ​come, and she was very worried about it”.

Vance further noted that he had talked to the Secret Service and was not concerned about ​his own safety. He gave no details about ​the threats to Erika Kirk, who is the CEO of Turning ‌Point ⁠USA. The Secret Service and Turning Point did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A gunman, who faces murder charges, killed Charlie Kirk in September during a campus ​speaking event ​at Utah ⁠Valley University in Orem, Utah. Authorities describe the shooting as politically motivated. Kirk co-founded ​Turning Point USA to galvanize young voters ​for ⁠conservative causes.

The killing intensified debate over political violence, opens new tab in the United States, prompting condemnation from officials across the political ⁠spectrum ​and leading to increased security ​at subsequent campus events involving high-profile political figures.