Vance leaves for Iran peace talks, hopes for 'positive' outcome

US Vice President JD Vance said Friday he hoped for a “positive” outcome as he departed Washington for US-Iran peace talks being held in Pakistan.

“We’re going to try to have a positive negotiation,” JD Vance told reporters before take-off from Joint Base Andrews. “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Read Also: Donald Trump ‘optimistic’ about Iran peace deal

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he was “very optimistic” a peace deal with Iran.

In an interview with NBC, Donald Trump said deal with Iran was within reach as a diplomatic delegation led by Vice President JD Vance prepared to head to Pakistan for high-stakes talks aimed at ending the nearly six-week conflict.