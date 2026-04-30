JD Vance Opens Up About Pregnant Wife Usha's Anxiety During WHCD Shooting

JD Vance, the US Vice President, has shared that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) shooting incident was tougher for his pregnant wife, Usha, who was at home with their kids.

Usha, who is expecting their fourth child, was following the events through text messages and social media, causing her significant distress.

The shooting occurred on April 25, 2026, when a gunman, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire outside the Washington Hilton hotel, prompting an emergency evacuation of attendees, including President Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Vance revealed that he wasn’t aware of the situation initially and only realized the gravity of the situation when an agent whispered in his ear to leave.

Usha, who is in her fourth pregnancy, has been experiencing carsickness and has had to adjust to working from home.

The couple, who have three kids, Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, are excited to welcome their fourth child.

A lipreader revealed that Vance’s first reaction was “What’s happening? I’m going” as he was being escorted away from the scene. The incident has sparked concerns about security measures at high-profile events.