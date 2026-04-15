US Vice President JD Vance signals ‘big deal’ with Iran

United States Vice President JD Vance attended an event at University of Georgia, where he stated that President Donald Trump is seeking a comprehensive agreement with Iran.

JD Vance said that Donald Trump aims for a deal that addresses all outstanding issues, including preventing Iran from funding proxy groups. He noted that he has been tasked by Trump to lead negotiations with Iran.

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JD Vance further stated that a majority of American youth are dissatisfied with current Middle East policies, adding that the administration is aware of their expectations.

According to Vance, issues with Iran cannot be resolved quickly, but a ceasefire remains in place due to ongoing diplomatic efforts. He said Iranian negotiators appear willing to reach an agreement.

He reiterated the US position that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons, adding that negotiations are ongoing to ensure Tehran does not develop atomic capabilities.

Vance described Trump’s vision as pursuing a “big deal” rather than a limited agreement. While significant progress has been made in talks, he acknowledged that a deadlock remains on the issue of nuclear weapons.

He also revealed that negotiations mediated by Pakistan have seen substantial progress, which has helped maintain the current ceasefire.

Highlighting the broader offer, Vance said that if Iran agrees to the conditions—particularly abandoning nuclear weapons ambitions and ending support for proxies—it could be integrated into the global economy and move towards prosperity.

He noted that such high-level engagement between the US and Iran, particularly talks linked to Islamabad, is unprecedented in the past 49 years, adding that deep mistrust remains and cannot be resolved overnight.