WASHINGTON: A planned visit to Pakistan for the second round of Islamabad Talks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance has been put on hold after Iran failed to respond positively to American positions, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing senior officials from the administration of Donald Trump, the report said the decision to delay the trip was linked to the lack of clarity from Tehran on resuming negotiations with Washington.

Iran, for its part, has indicated that it has not yet made a final decision on whether to return to talks with the United States (US), leaving the diplomatic process in uncertainty.

The report further noted that the decision regarding the VP JD Vance’s visit could be revisited if Iran responds positively in the coming days, suggesting the postponement is not final.

Breaking News: Vice President JD Vance’s Pakistan trip is on hold after Iran failed to respond to American positions, a U.S. official said. Iran said it had not yet decided whether to resume talks with the U.S. https://t.co/25MNtNVpo9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 21, 2026

Pakistan awaits Iran’s response on second round of Islamabad Talks

Earlier, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, said that the country is awaiting an official response from Iran regarding the confirmation of its delegation for the second round of proposed Islamabad talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the minister said Pakistan remains in continuous contact with Iranian counterparts in its role as a mediator, adding that diplomatic engagement remains the preferred path forward.

He noted that Pakistan is actively pursuing diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that efforts are underway to facilitate communication between the two sides.

According to the statement, the current ceasefire arrangement is expected to expire on April 22 at 4:50 AM Pakistan Standard Time. He described Iran’s reported decision to participate in negotiations before the end of the two-week truce as a significant development.

The minister further said that Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to engage in talks and that these efforts are continuing as part of broader diplomatic outreach.

He reiterated that Islamabad remains committed to supporting a peaceful resolution through negotiation and dialogue, underlining Pakistan’s role as a facilitator in the ongoing diplomatic process.