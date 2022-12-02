Friday, December 2, 2022
Jeddah-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A private airline flight from Karachi to Jeddah made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after it developed a “technical fault”, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources within Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flight, with more than 200 passengers on board including Umrah pilgrims, was en route to Jeddah from Karachi when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilot of flight contacted Air Traffic Controller Karachi and sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi airport, according to CAA official.

The plane landed safely at the airport and the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge, sources said.

Moreover, the CAA has launched an investigation into the emergency landing of a private airline plane at Karachi airport.

