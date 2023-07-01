‘Jee Le Zara’: Priyanka Chopra walks out of Farhan Akhtar’s movie?

Priyanka Chopra has reportedly walked out of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ – another cinematic adventure like the popular flick ‘Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara’.

After the announcement of the upcoming film, Jee Le Zaraa, fans were excited about the next women-centric road-trip movie featuring the talented trio of Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Some reports suggested that PC has opted out of the project. Movified Bollywood’s Twitter handle claimed that Kiara Advani is now being considered for the role as Priyanka Chopra has walked out of the movie.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the filmmaker yet.

Previously, Bollywood Hungama’s source had revealed that scheduling conflicts among the stars led to the film being postponed.

“Priyanka Chopra was unable to commit to shooting in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and proposed shooting for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024. Although Farhan was amenable to the idea, Alia Bhatt had already committed to projects like Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024.

Considering the demanding nature of these two films, she was unable to accommodate the film’s shooting dates next year. Consequently, Farhan decided to delay the film until the timing was right,” the source claimed.

As fans await official word from the actor and the filmmaker, the uncertainty surrounding Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Jee Le Zaraa, leaves the fate of the film hanging in balance.

Fans are now speculating about who would be the replacement and some suggest Anushka Sharma and others believe that Deepika Padukone would be the perfect choice for the role.