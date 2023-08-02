‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is shelved? Zoya Akhtar shares update

Bollywood filmmaker Zoya Akhtar breaks silence on her all-girls road trip script ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, to be directed by brother Farhan.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the co-writer of the film, Akhtar refuted the reports of ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ being shelved and confirmed that the film is certainly happening.

When asked about the status of the girls’ buddy movie, Akhtar simply replied, “We’re just waiting for the dates,” without an update on whether the title is happening with the originally-announced cast, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2021, with three leading divas of the industry, Chopra, Bhatt and Kaif in leads, while the rising star kid, Ishaan Khatter was later roped in to play a pivotal part.

However, it was then rumoured that there have been casting changes after the ‘Citadel’ actor walked out of the project due to date clashes. A publication had learnt from a source close to the production that Farhan is ‘completely cooperating’ with the leading ladies to have a common date in order to commence the shoot.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the story of the title is written by duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

