Jee Ve Sohneya Jee: Imran Abbas returns on big screen with cross-border collaboration

Eight years later to his last cross-border collaboration, Pakistan showbiz’s heartthrob Imran Abbas is all set to grace the big screen with the Indian film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’.

A-list actor Imran Abbas is making his much-awaited cinematic comeback with the forthcoming Indian Punjabi film, titled ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’, co-starring Simi Chahal and Pakistani actor Anam Tanveer.

The trailer of the Punjabi-language rom-com, released on the video platform YouTube, has already received a thumbs-up from viewers, and excited fans cannot wait to see Abbas bring back his charm on the screen once again.

The ‘Amanat’ actor essays Ali/Sarabjeet in the project, which he called his ‘sincere effort to bring two Punjabs and their people even closer’.

“It is a gift from me and my team to all those who believe in the power of love that transcends all boundaries. Love is the greatest blessing bestowed upon us by our creator, who made us all regardless of where we live or our origins. Together, we can bring about change and put an end to the culture of hatred that has already caused immense harm to humanity,” he wrote in a social media post, urging fans to head to cinemas for their film, to support ‘love and peace’.

For the unversed, Abbas has previously worked in Indian titles ‘Creature 3D’, ‘Jaanisaar’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, before the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and the Film Producers Guild of India banned artists from Pakistan from working in their country after the relations between neighbouring countries deteriorated, following the Uri attack in 2016.

Meanwhile, it is the first cross-border project for Tanveer, who was last seen in a brief role, in the ongoing serial ‘Adawat’. Moreover, Pakistan’s eminent singer Atif Aslam has lent his vocals to the title track of the film, in what came as a nostalgic ode to the old-school romance of Punjabi films.

Apart from the lead trio, the romance flick also features Mintu Kapa, Udaya Vakati, Brian Shaw, Aman Bal and Swaraj Sandhu.

Written and directed by Deepak Thaparr, ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ is slated to hit theatres on February 16.

