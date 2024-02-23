Imran Abbas’ Punjabi debut ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ to release in Pakistan

A week after the worldwide release, Pakistan’s heartthrob actor Imran Abbas’ debut Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’ has been cleared for theatrical release across Pakistan.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports, Imran Abbas-led, Punjabi romance movie, ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’, has been cleared for release in cinemas across Pakistan. The film will hit theatres on Friday, February 23, confirmed the lead actor in his Instagram story.

“Finally releasing in Pakistan,” he wrote with the film’s poster on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Abbas (@imranabbas.official)

The ‘Amanat’ actor essays Ali/Sarabjeet in the project, which has been sweeping love and acclaim from moviegoers across the world.

Abbas shares the screen with Indian Punjabi film star Simi Chahal in his much-awaited cinematic comeback, eight years after his last cross-border collaboration, whereas, Pakistani actor Anam Tanveer also plays a pivotal role in the title.

Moreover, Pakistan’s eminent singer Atif Aslam has lent his vocals to the title track of the film, in what came as a nostalgic ode to the old-school romance of Punjabi films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Abbas (@imranabbas.official)

Apart from the lead trio, the romance flick by Deepak Thaparr, also features Mintu Kapa, Udaya Vakati, Brian Shaw, Aman Bal and Swaraj Sandhu.

Imran Abbas shares his experience of working in India