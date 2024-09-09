Three dead as jeep plunges into ravine in Neelum valley

MUZAFFARABAD: At least three people dead, fours others sustained injuries as a jeep plunged into ravine in AJK’s Neelum valley, ARY News reported.

As per details, the unfortunate incident occurred on Neelum valley-Babon road, whereas the injured and dead bodies have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least 23 dead, one injured as a coaster carrying passengers plunged into a gorge near the Azad Pattan Pana Bridge in Rawalakot.

According to Commissioner Rawalakot, the coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Rawalakot when it met with the accident.

On August 19, at least seven labourers were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan.

Seven labourers working at the Diamer Bhasha Dam were killed and one was seriously injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine near the Karakoram Highway.

READ: Seven labourers killed as truck plunges into ravine in Diamer

According to the police, the labourers working at Diamer Bhasha Dam were travelling in a Mazda vehicle when it lost control and fell into the ravine.

The deceased were identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.

In another accident, at least eight people were killed and seven others received injuries as a result of collision between passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue offcials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.