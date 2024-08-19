Seven labourers killed as truck plunges into ravine in Diamer

At least seven labourers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a ditch in Chilas region of Gilgit Baltistan on Monday, ARY News reported.

Seven labourers working at the Diamer Bhasha Dam were killed and one was seriously injured when their vehicle fell into a ravine near the Karakoram Highway on Monday, police confirmed.

According to the police, the labourers working at Diamer Bhasha Dam were travelling in a Mazda vehicle when it lost control and fell into the ravine.

Teams of police and GB Scouts rushed to the accident site and launched rescue and relief operation.

The deceased have been identified as Yousuf, Ehsanullah, Muhibullah, Sajjad, Sajjad, and Mujeebullah.

In another accident reported today, at least eight people were killed and seven others received injuries as a result of collision between passenger bus and trailer truck on Sukkur-Multan motorway.

The ill-fated was travelling from Mansehra to Karachi, said Motorway Police official.

Soon after the incident, rescue offcials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital Ghotki for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased included women and children, said police, adding that the condition of four people is critical.

The deceased were identified as Noor Elahi, Shagufta, Rozina, Uneeba and Hasnat.