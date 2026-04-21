Jeff Bezos' $50M Gift to Eva Longoria Sparks Philanthropic Wave

Eva Longoria, the talented actress and philanthropist, has received a life-changing $50 million award from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Courage and Civility Award.

This generous gift will support her foundation’s initiatives, focusing on education, entrepreneurship, and community development for Latinas in the US.

Longoria’s foundation, established in 2012, empowers Latinas through microloans, mentorship, and scholarships. She’s also co-founder of Eva’s Heroes, providing recreation and socialization opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

With Bezos’ gift, Longoria plans to expand her foundation’s work, including wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles, where she’s donated $1 million to support victims.

The award, launched in 2021, recognizes leaders making significant societal contributions. Other recipients include Van Jones, José Andrés, and Dolly Parton.

Eva Longoria told Fortune, “Receiving that support was incredibly meaningful, not just because of the scale of the gift, but because it represented trust and responsibility. This award has allowed me to continue investing those resources into the communities and causes I care deeply about.”

Eva Longoria’s Philanthropic Efforts:

Education and Entrepreneurship: Empowering Latinas through education and entrepreneurship

Eva’s Heroes: Providing recreation and socialization opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities

Wildfire Relief: Donating $1 million to support victims in Los Angeles