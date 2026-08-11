Jeff Bezos eyes Anfield: Amazon founder In Liverpool talks

An investor group featuring Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin is reportedly closing in on a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in Liverpool FC.

The consortium is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia, former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) shareholder and son-in-law of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal. Current club owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are reportedly preparing to finalize an agreement that values the English Premier League giants at approximately $6 billion (£4.4 billion).

What is the Structure of the Billionaire Syndicate?

The investor group is officially represented and managed by Amit Bhatia, who previously relinquished his shareholding in English Football League side QPR to pursue this Premier League acquisition.

While Bhatia serves as the primary face of the syndicate, high-net-worth tech investors have joined the bidding group:

Jeff Bezos: The Amazon founder brings massive global capital. While Bezos has previously explored prospective bids for NFL franchises like the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks, this represents his first major entry into European football. Eduardo Saverin: The Facebook co-founder previously explored Premier League ownership when participating in a consortium bid for Chelsea FC in 2022.

Why is Fenway Sports Group (FSG) Selling a Minority Stake?

Since taking ownership of Liverpool FC in 2010, FSG has regularly brought in outside capital to maintain financial stability, fund infrastructure projects (such as the Anfield expansion), and pay down debt without relinquishing controlling interest.

Previous Minority Sales: FSG previously sold a 10% company stake to RedBird Capital Partners in 2021, followed by a minority stake sale to private equity firm Dynasty Equity in 2023.

Retaining Overall Control: The prospective 30%+ sale will give Bhatia’s consortium a substantial voice, but John W. Henry and FSG will remain controlling shareholders.

Financial Impact and Timeline

Negotiations between FSG and Bhatia’s group have reportedly progressed over the past several months, with reports suggesting an official announcement from FSG could arrive in the coming days.

If finalized at the reported $6 billion valuation, the transaction will stand as one of the largest equity deals in world sports history—reflecting Liverpool’s commercial expansion and global brand growth over the past decade.