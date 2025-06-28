Jeff Bezos weds Lauren Sánchez in lavish Venice ceremony

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez have tied the knot in a star-studded Venice ceremony.

As reported by a celebrity magazine, before the new bride officially confirmed the development on her freshly rebooted Instagram handle, American e-commerce tycoon Jeff Bezos, 61, married his journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, 55, in a lavish island ceremony in Venice, Italy, on Friday, June 27.

According to the details, the Italian nuptials of the couple were witnessed by more than 200 high-profile guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady, among others, at the San Giorgio Maggiore island in the Italian city.

Other notable guests of the ‘Wedding of the century’ included Queen Rania of Jordan, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, and designers Diane von Fürstenberg, Domenico Dolce and Tommy Hilfiger.

The ceremony started with Matteo Bocelli performing Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, before the party-goers reportedly dined on pizzas, cooked onsite by a famous Neapolitan chef, along with fried zucchini flowers, arancini, octopus and cod, while the dessert menu included pastries and lemon cakes.

Meanwhile, the bride of the hour opted for a corseted, mermaid-style custom wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana, featuring hand-appliquéd Italian lace, to walk down the aisle for Bezos.

It is pertinent to note here that Bezos and Sanchez’s engagement was confirmed in 2023, four years after the news of their relationship first broke around the time when the Amazon founder announced his divorce from his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, after 25 years of marriage, while Sanchez was divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell.

