Amazon chief Jeff Bezos’ yacht under threat; here’s why

The people of the Netherlands city of Rotterdam are looking to throw eggs at the yacht of Amazon chief Jeff Bezos if their historic bridge gets dismantled for allowing it to pass.

The Dutch port city of Rotterdam said Wednesday it would temporarily dismantle a historic Koningshaven Bridge, which stands 150-feet tall and is called “De Hef”, to allow a custom made superyacht Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pass.

Jeff Bezos’ yacht has a value of $485 million is reportedly too big for the iconic bridge, which was constructed back in 1878. It was rebuilt after it was bombed by the Nazis in 1940 during World War II.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

The locals expressed their anger at the announcement on social media. Netizen Pablo Strormann, 40, made a Facebook event that called for people to egg the cruise ship.

Read More: What’s next for Amazon’s Jeff Bezos? Let’s look at his Instagram

Pablo Strormann, in an interview, admitted to his protest will not be serious. He said that 4,000 people are on board with his plans while another 13,600 people marked them as being “interested”.

“I’m a Rotterdammer and I think people with a lot of money should realise that they can’t get everything,” he was quoted saying in the report. “With this call [to egg the superyacht] we make our voice heard in a playful way.”

“I think it’s a bit of a shame to dismantle the whole bridge just for some person’s private property to pass through it,” a web developer added.

Comments