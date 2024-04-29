Jeff Bridges returns to Tron franchise for third movie

Jeff Bridges, who was the original star of Tron in 1982 has confirmed his return to the franchise for the upcoming installment Tron: Ares.

In an interview, the actor confirmed that he is making a return in the upcoming Tron: Ares while Walt Disney Studios also released an image of Jeff Bridges on set with a script with the caption: “Jeff Bridges returns to the Grid,” Screen Rant reported.

“I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story.” said Bridges. “Jared Leto is the star of this third one. … I’m really anxious to work with him. I’ve admired his work.”

The movie will debut on October 10, 2025, from Disney.

The Tron franchise started with Bridges’ character, Kevin Flynn, the game designer who ends up trapped in the digital world of “The Grid.”

Disney made a sequel Tron: Legacy in 2010 which followed Kevin’s son Sam (Garrett Hedlund), who entered The Grid to find his father.

The upcoming movie will follow a highly sophisticated programme, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI.

Last year, Producer Justin Springer said that the team wanted to ensure making a movie that meets the ambition of the things that have come before it.

“And I think now the ideas that we’ve explored in TRON and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they’ve ever been. So it feels like the right time … but we have to get it right,” he added.