Jeff Garcia dies at 41

The adored voice actor Jeff Gracia, who starred in numerous hit shows in the 2000s, has passed away, according to TMZ.

The comedian and actor was taken off life support Tuesday night at a Southern California hospital while surrounded by family and friends, as per multiple members who spoke with TMZ. He was declared dead early on Wednesday morning.

TMZ stated that Jeff had a number of health issues in the months leading up to his passing, including a brain aneurysm that occurred in the spring when he fell and struck his head. According to our sources, he had a stroke a few weeks ago, but he recovered from the aneurysm.

The magazine reports that Jeff recently cancelled many gigs because he wasn’t feeling well. This wasn’t like him at all, but he didn’t visit the hospital since he thought he would be well without medical attention.

Jeff had previously been admitted to the hospital due to pneumonia on November 20. He made enough progress to be released from the hospital, but in recent weeks, his health took a different turn. His lung collapsed on Tuesday after he was admitted to the hospital on Monday due to respiratory difficulties.

Jeff may not be well-known, but many people will recognise his voice. The actor first gained recognition for his iconic voiceover work in the Jimmy Neutron franchise, which included bringing beloved Sheen Estevez to life in the 2001 movie “Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius” and in 59 episodes of “The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius.”