Jeffrey Epstein gets interested in Brad Pitt's love life

Jeffrey Epstein seemed to be more interested in the love life of Brad Pitt.

The United States Department of Justice has released a new set of documents related to child s*x offender, serial ra*ist, and human trafficker Epstein, which revealed that he was kept informed about Pitt’s romantic life through email.

They released three million DoJ papers online after a comprehensive review that have evidences that Richard Kahn, one of the closest business associates of the paedophile financier, was updating him.

An email from 2018 had a subject “Brad Pitt spending time with rockstar MIT professor,” alluding to a Page Six article published on April 5, 2018.

The article discussed how the Troy star was “spending time with” the “acclaimed architect, award-winning artist and rockstar MIT professor Neri Oxman”.

According to the outlet, “A source exclusively confirms that architecture and design aficionado Pitt recently met accomplished Oxman through an MIT architecture project, and they have since become friends. Pitt was referred to Oxman to collaborate on an architectural project he was working on, we’re told.

A source confirmed Page Six TV, “Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design, and art. This is best described as a professional friendship”.

A source told the outlet at that time, “Their friendship has not turned into romance … as both are cautious and this is, again, more of a professional friendship, but Brad is very interested in spending more time with Neri; she is fascinating”.

On the other hand, Kahn did not stop there, as he sent another email to Epstein with the title, “Angelina who? ‘Lucky guy’ Brad Pitt’s new lady friend is not just the ‘s*xiest thing he has ever seen’ but also an award- winning architecture professor who last dated a billionaire”.

The email dripping with gossip continued, “They are calling it the ‘Amal Effect’ because, following George Clooney’s marriage to human rights barrister Amal Alamuddin, it seems that what a bachelor film star of a certain age needs most is a consort with a supernova combination of beauty, brains, and serious professional achievement”.

“The latest star to embrace the phenomenon is Brad Pitt, probably the most eligible bachelor in Hollywood since his split from Angelina Jolie and, incidentally, a long-time pal of Clooney’s.”

“In Professor Neri Oxman, he has found a dazzling supernova of his own, and reportedly thinks she is ‘the s*xiest thing he ever laid eyes on’. (Take that, Angelina!) Professor Oxman, a 42-year-old divorcee who was born in Israel, is an award-winning architect with a PhD (in design computation) from the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, Massachusetts,” the email concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Epstein has strong ties with MIT and Oxman, and before his death in August 2019, he gave around $800,000 in funding to the laboratory, which raised several questions.