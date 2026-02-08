Jeffrey Epstein is not actually alive and playing 'Fortnite,' Epic Games says

This is probably not something that the Fortnite social media team ever thought it would need to address in public.

Epic Games, the developer behind the mega-popular battle royale shooter, had to set the record straight regarding the idea that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is still alive and playing Fortnite.

The company’s comms team took to X to publicly denounce the conspiracy theory, which had gained some traction online over the past few days.

If that wasn’t enough, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney put another nail in the coffin with a post of his own.

You may be wondering how, exactly, people came up with the idea that Epstein (who died in prison in 2019) was an active Fortnite player in 2026.

Well, with the release of countless documents in the Epstein files, some people on the internet found Epstein’s YouTube profile under the username “littlestjeff1” along with an email confirming a purchase of V-Bucks, Fortnite’s real-money in-game currency. Internet sleuths also found a Fortnite profile under the same username, which had been active as of a few days ago.

The problem, as outlined by the Fortnite comms team and Sweeney, is that the player account in question is not linked to any of Epstein’s known email addresses. It turns out this was just a case of someone changing their in-game username as a way to troll or fool other people, according to Epic.