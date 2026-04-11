Jeffrey Epstein lookalike trends over polygraph lie

Following his arrest for sex trafficking, which allegedly involved multiple teenage females, Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide while incarcerated.

Recently, a Palm Beach man went viral after being seen driving a car, sparking renewed—if unfounded—conspiracy theories regarding the late offender’s death. During a recent appearance on The Nicky Gordo Show podcast, the man was asked a series of questions while connected to a polygraph machine.

In a clip that went viral, he claimed, “I never met him… [or] spoke to him,” despite acknowledging that he had attended a party where he was in the “same room” as Jeffrey Epstein. The host responded by noting that he detected a “little deception.” During this exchange, the guest appeared visibly shocked and looked away from the camera. The video was immediately shared across social media, drawing widespread scrutiny.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “How the [redacted] are you in the same room as someone but you don’t talk to or know them?” Other users speculated that the two might be the same individual, sharing close-up comparisons of their teeth to support the theory. Meanwhile, another critic wrote, “This guy is milking this. Just another old rich dude who is bored and wants attention.”

Following the global uproar caused by the release of the “Epstein Files,” this man has remained in the news as some continue to fuel baseless speculation that he and Jeffrey Epstein are the same person.