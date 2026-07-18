Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo officially end decade-long marriage

Jelly Roll and his wife, podcaster Bunnie Xo, have officially finalized their divorce, bringing an end to their 10-year marriage.

According to People, the couple – whose real names are Jason DeFord and Alisa DeFord -completed their divorce proceedings earlier this month. TMZ was the first to report the news on July 17.

Court documents cited by the outlet reveal that the former couple reached a confidential settlement, agreeing to divide several shared assets, including their homes, vehicles, an aircraft and intellectual property. Jelly Roll will also make a one-time confidential lump-sum payment to Bunnie Xo, with no ongoing alimony obligations.

Representatives for both Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have not publicly commented on the finalized divorce.

The singer quietly filed for divorce on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by People. The filing came shortly before the release of his emotional music video for “Hands Up.”

Days after the filing became public, Jelly Roll addressed the split during a concert in Saratoga Springs, New York, making it clear that the separation was amicable.

“Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends,” he told the audience. “She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”