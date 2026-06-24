Jelly Roll : Dan + Shay share heartfelt support after his divorce

Jelly Roll received a heartfelt backing from his close pal as they revealed the country singer is doing “great” after Bunnie Xo’s divorce.

​Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, the hit Dan + Shay duo, talked about their country singer pal’s state of mind in a recent chat with Page Six at Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends Concert in Nashville on Tuesday night.

Dan noted, “I saw him the other night, actually. Yeah, I ran into him.” He also stated, “He was great. We didn’t really get into it, but I’m happy for him.”

​Shay, on the other hand, praised how Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo handled their divorce news after it was reported earlier this month. Shay also said, “They’ve handled it with class. It’s a tough thing to go through very, very publicly”.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip He continued, “I mean, as married guys, if we had to go through something like that publicly, it’s really tough on both parties and they’ve both handled it well. We want the best for both of them. They’re great.”

​Dan then gushed over Jelly Roll’s recent social media post in which the country singer shared a reflection on his fitness journey. Praising the Son of a Sinner singer, Dan noted, “The post he did was amazing. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s my guy.’ It was cool.”

For those unversed, Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo parted ways after 10 years of marriage. Jelly filed for divorce on May 18, listed their date of separation as May 8, and cited their reason for separation as “irresponsible differences” as per the court doc.