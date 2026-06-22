Jelly Roll is heading back to late-night television.

The country music star has been tapped as one of several celebrity guest hosts set to fill in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Jimmy Kimmel takes a two-month hiatus.

Kimmel announced the lineup during Thursday’s episode of the ABC talk show, revealing that he would be stepping away voluntarily for the summer.

“We have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me,” Kimmel told the audience, naming Tiffany Haddish, Coleman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll among those taking over the desk.

The new gig marks a return to the show for Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord. The “Save Me” singer previously guest-hosted two episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July 2025.

The announcement comes just days after reports surfaced that Jelly Roll, 41, filed for divorce from wife Bunnie Xo, born Alisa Carter, after a decade of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the singer listed May 9 as the date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Both Jelly Roll and Bunnie have since spoken publicly about the breakup. Bunnie revealed that the couple had a heated argument on Mother’s Day and admitted that their IVF journey had placed strain on their relationship.

She also shared that although Jelly Roll has already begun dating again, the two still hope to have a child together.