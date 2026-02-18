Jelly Roll reacts to wife Bunnie XO’s new memoir

Jelly Roll recently shared his candid reaction to his wife Bunnie XO’s new memoir. During the February 17 season one finale of Netflix’s Star Search revival, the musician admitted that reading her biography, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, was “rough.”

Reflecting on their challenging journey, Jelly remarked, “We went through a lot of pain and had to go through it together, but reading the whole book and seeing where it ended is really touching.”

The Grammy winner praised his wife for her fortitude in sharing her traumatic experiences with the world. “I’m just proud of her for telling her story so unapologetically,” the 41-year-old said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

According to Jelly Roll, his wife discusses everything without fear, “from sexual assault to domestic abuse. Simply put, I’m proud of her. She is really courageous.”

The musician, who married Bunnie in 2016, offered insight into their long-lasting relationship despite the difficult periods in their marriage. “Love will always do it. Communication, just believing you’re with the right person and believing that change can actually happen,” he continued.

In the memoir, Bunnie speaks candidly about a tumultuous time in their marriage after Jelly Roll admitted to a 10-month affair. “We both live by the motto that we aren’t each other’s possessions and consider our relationship to be free, not open,” Bunnie penned.