Jelly Roll’s daughter warns internet will 'crumble' if truth about divorce emerges

Bailee Ann, the 18-year-old daughter of country music star Jelly Roll, has publicly addressed speculation surrounding her father’s divorce from Bunnie Xo.

Speaking during a TikTok livestream on Sunday, Bailee responded to widespread online speculation following news of the divorce between Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, and podcast host Bunnie Xo (Alisa DeFord).

“Nobody cheated. Period,” Bailee said, urging social media users to stop sending her messages and comments about the matter.

She insisted that neither her father nor Bunnie Xo had been unfaithful, adding that the public has no real understanding of what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

“Y’all have no idea what happened, and wait ’til y’all find out,” she said, suggesting the full story has yet to emerge.

Bailee also claimed that the public’s perception of the relationship is incomplete, hinting that the circumstances surrounding the divorce are far more complex than online speculation suggests.

“The internet in totality is about to crumble the day that I open my mouth,” she said before stressing that those outside the family cannot fully understand what happened behind closed doors.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, according to court records.