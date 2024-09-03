Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara’s personal confessions go viral

Hollywood actress Jenna Ortega and Catherine O’Hara, who co-starred in “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” made personal confessions which soon went viral on social media.

The duo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they swapped “True Confessions” with the show’s host.

The “Wednesday” actress was a scheduled guest for the episode, however, her ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ co-star Catherine O’Hara made a surprise appearance to join her for the game.

“There are two envelopes containing confessions. One is true, the other is a lie,” Fallon explained the rules of the game. “Once you read your confession, the other two players get to interrogate you, and they have to come to a unanimous decision: Is it the truth or is it a lie?”

The Hollywood starlet kicked off the game by telling Fallon and O’Hara that she once chipped her front tooth, a day before the Golden Globes.

She recalled that it was due to a “champagne bottle that someone passed to me.”

Jimmy Fallon and Catherine O’Hara then asked her about the time, location and other specifics of the incident and came to the conclusion that it was a lie.

However, Jenna Ortega revealed that the story was true.

“Someone was dancing with a backpack and bumped into me as I was taking a sip,” she said, as she recalled being told that it was not the best look for her Golden Globes debut.

Fallon then confessed that he allegedly “almost delayed a Taylor Swift concert because I was stuck to her.”

Despite what the host described it as “the best acting I’ve ever done in my life,” the guests were not convinced of the story and suggested that it was a lie.

Catherine O’Hara then shared a story about her wedding day when she was an hour and ten minutes late to her own wedding.

“I said, ‘Don’t take the 405!’ and the driver didn’t listen to me,” O’Hara said, as Jenna Ortega and Jimmy Fallon looked visibly unconvinced about the details of the story.

The story, according to the Hollywood actress, was true and she was late to her wedding.