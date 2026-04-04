Jenna Ortega draws backlash

Jenna Ortega has become the target of online criticism after being spotted with controversial Danish artist Elias Rønnenfelt.

Although the two have not confirmed a romantic relationship, the sighting has generated significant conjecture. Following the appearance, criticism of Rønnenfelt’s past behavior rapidly resurfaced online. One point of contention involves art he produced as a youth that utilized symbols connected to radical ideologies. Another instance involved his band, Iceage, inviting a group with a contentious and vulgar name to perform at a festival they were hosting.

Rønnenfelt has since apologized for that choice, stating there was “no way of excusing” it and acknowledging that the situation “embarrassed” him.

Regarding her own personal life, Jenna Ortega stated in a previous interview that she was not prepared for the vulnerability that comes with dating and that her career remains her primary priority. The public reaction comes as Jenna Ortega continues to solidify her status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after young stars.

Earlier this month, Mr Fantasy hoped to one day live out his own fantasy with Jenna Ortega.

The artist who fans speculate is the musical alter ego of 28-year-old actor KJ Apa said he recently ran into the Wednesday actress on the street, but he’s hopeful that their interactions will extend far beyond that brief moment.

“I was driving the other day, and I saw Jenna Ortega walking her dog, Mr Fantasy exclusively told E! News’ The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes. “She’s got those eyes… those eyes that are portals to another universe, that if you look into them too long, you’ll get sucked into this other universe”.

“And I’d quite like to get sucked into that universe!” he joked. “When I looked into her eyes, I thought, ‘Wow, you are an incredible human being, what is behind that?’ It was a wonderful moment”.