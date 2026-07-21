Jenna Ortega is unbothered by criticism with Elias Rønnenfel

Jenna Ortega to face criticism after being linked to Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt.

According to Radar Online, the Wednesday actress has been dating the Iceage frontman since late 2025. ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega faces criticism after being linked to controversial rock singer. Jenna Ortega is said to be facing criticism online following reports linking her to Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt.

According to Radar Online, the Wednesday actress has been dating the Iceage frontman since late 2025. While neither Jenna nor Elias has publicly confirmed the relationship, their romance has drawn backlash from fans. Fans have pointed to past criticism surrounding Iceage’s alleged use of neo-Nazi and fascist imagery.

An insider told the outlet, “As busy as she and Elias both are, they have somehow managed to keep the momentum going in their mostly long-distance romance, and the fact that Jenna is in Europe a lot for work means she’s not having to cross the Atlantic every time she wants to see that guy.”

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“He’s an edgy character, sure. But that’s part of the draw for Jenna, who is so defiant and nonconformist in her personal life. She’s never going to date somebody just because her entourage thinks it’s a good idea or because they might look cool on a red carpet together,” the source added further.

As per the insiders, Jenna Ortega is said to be “happy to ignore fans’ pleas to find a more socially acceptable relationship.” “No matter what, she marches to the beat of her own drummer and she didn’t get this far wringing her hands over her public image or second-guessing her own instincts. “She’s going to do things her way, and that’s something everybody just has to accept,” the source added further.