Jenna Ortega teases more horror, less romance in ‘Wednesday’ S2

The young starlet Jenna Ortega confirmed that the work on the second season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’ has begun, and also teased that the creators will up the horror aspect of the show in the next part.

Ortega is currently busy promoting the sequel of the slasher franchise ‘Scream’, and in one of the promotional outings, the starlet spilt some interesting hints about the second season of ‘Wednesday’ – confirmed by Netflix earlier this year.

“I think we just started getting a writers’ room together and kind of talking about it and everyone’s been really cool. I think we want to up the horror aspect of it a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime,” Ortega shared with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’.

It is pertinent to mention here that the supernatural series starring Ortega in the titular role of Wednesday Addams, premiered on the streaming platform in November last year, and went on to become the second-most popular English-language series on the portal, with more than 400 million hours of view time in the debut week itself.

The show crossed 1.02 billion total hours in three weeks of being on the streamer, with over 150 million households watching it.

The spinoff series about the Addams family is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and also features Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Fred Armisen and Christina Ricci.

The show follows the adventures of Wednesday as a student at the supernatural boarding school Nevermore Academy.

