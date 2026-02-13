Jenna Ortega: Mr. Fantasy names his dream date

Mr Fantasy hoped to one day live out his own fantasy with Jenna Ortega.

The artist who fans speculate is the musical alter ego of 28-year-old actor KJ Apa said he recently ran into the Wednesday actress on the street, but he’s hopeful that their interactions will extend far beyond that brief moment.

“I was driving the other day, and I saw Jenna Ortega walking her dog, Mr Fantasy exclusively told E! News’ The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes. “She’s got those eyes… those eyes that are portals to another universe, that if you look into them too long, you’ll get sucked into this other universe”.

“And I’d quite like to get sucked into that universe!” he joked. “When I looked into her eyes, I thought, ‘Wow, you are an incredible human being, what is behind that?’ It was a wonderful moment”.

Though he’s content with being single, Mr Fantasy would love to take Jenna, 23, on a date one day to The Magic Castle in Hollywood. Until then, the social media star will be focused on his music career, which includes the release of his new single, “One Last Night,” out February 13.