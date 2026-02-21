Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis spotted touring apartments in New York

Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend Jim Curtis appear to be taking their relationship to the next level after the pair were spotted touring luxury apartments on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The couple were seen leaving an upscale Park Avenue co-op building on Friday, where several high-end units are currently on the market. According to real estate listings, the property offers full-service amenities including a doorman, concierge, private storage, wine cellars, a playroom and sports facilities, and sits within walking distance of Central Park and nearby boutiques and restaurants.

Dressed for the winter chill, Aniston wore a black coat with a gray scarf wrapped around her hair, paired with baggy jeans, boots and tinted glasses. Curtis opted for a gray coat layered over a black shirt and khaki trousers, choosing comfortable footwear for the outing.

While standing outside the building, the actress smiled warmly at a passerby walking a dog — a fitting moment given her well-known love for animals. Aniston is a devoted pet owner and shares her home with three rescue dogs.

The apartment tour comes as Curtis prepares for a move of his own. His Seaport neighborhood property in lower Manhattan has recently been listed for sale, suggesting he may be searching for a new residence that suits both their lifestyles.

Although neither has publicly commented on plans to move in together, their joint property search has fueled speculation that the couple may be envisioning a shared future in New York City.