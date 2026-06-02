Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on Matthew Perry’s pain and Brad Pitt divorce in candid tell-all

Nearly three years after Matthew Perry’s tragic death, Jennifer Aniston is opening up like never before — about grief, guilt, and the personal chapters she’s finally ready to discuss.

The Friends star, 57, addressed Perry’s passing, her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt, and why a Friends reboot will “never happen” in a series of revealing interviews with Vanity Fair, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.

‘Glad He’s Out of That Pain’: Aniston on Losing Perry

Aniston told Vanity Fair that the cast had been grieving Perry long before October 28, 2023, when he was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles hot tub at age 54. “It almost felt like we’d been mourning Matthew for a long time because his battle with that disease was a really hard one for him to fight,” she said.

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain”.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing for 10 seasons, died from the “acute effects of ketamine” with drowning as a contributing factor. Five people, including doctors, have since faced charges in connection with his accidental overdose.

Aniston emphasized that she, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer “did everything we could when we could” to support him. “We always said, ‘I hope I never get that phone call,’” she told Elle. “It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking”.

She also shared that she texted Perry the morning he died. “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape,” Aniston recalled to Variety. “He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling”.

Why Friends Can Never Return

The loss of Perry has closed the door on any reboot or sequel. “It would be literally, physically impossible” without him, Aniston told Harper’s Bazaar. “It’s heartbreaking that he had so many demons. For someone who had that much inner turmoil, he sure got to laugh a lot, and that was everything to him”.

Still, she finds comfort in the show’s legacy. “If they’re stressed about the news or the world, they’ll just sit down and watch a Friends episode… that’s the ultimate compliment”.

Rare Words on Brad Pitt Split

In the same Vanity Fair piece, Aniston also made a rare comment about her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt, calling it a “vulnerable time” amid his then-rumored romance with Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie. While she didn’t go into detail, sources say the tell-all tone marks a shift for Aniston, who has largely avoided discussing the split publicly for two decades.

Chosen Family, Forever Changed

Aniston’s Instagram tribute after Perry’s death still captures her grief: “We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were”. She ended with a line she says she hears from him daily: “Could you BE any crazier?”

Through the pain, Aniston says the Friends bond remains unbreakable. “I know that if I needed anything, I’d go direct to the chain we have together and they’d be there for me in two seconds flat,” she said. “It was like we married each other – they’re my family”.

For fans, Aniston’s candor offers both closure and heartbreak: a reminder that behind Chandler’s punchlines was a man fighting to find happiness — and a cast that loved him to the end.