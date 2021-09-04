Jennifer Aniston coming up with her beauty brand ‘LolaVie’

American actress Jennifer Aniston is coming with her beauty brand named LolaVie in September.

The products that LolaVie, which is expected to be launched on September 9, will be coming up with have not been disclosed at this moment.

However, according to a Page Six report mentioned that an application was submitted for getting the brand’s name in the face and body lotion along with candles, hair care and shower gel trademarked back in July 2019

The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow teased the brand by saying “Something’s coming” on her Instagram feed.

The Bruce Almighty star has advised that gorgeous skin should never be taken for granted.

“Don’t take your gorgeous skin for granted,” the 52-year-old said. “When we’re young, no one teaches us.

“My mum did not slather me in sunscreen — in fact, she might’ve handed me baby oil and said, ‘Bake it up. Tan is everything.'”

The actress added: “She’d get the cheeks really rosy red, which is not cute looking back, but that was their generation.”

She further said that people – of all ages – know about skincare, adding they were not sure about it back in the 90’s.

Jennifer Aniston was seventh in Forbes list of 2021’s richest actresses in the world with net worth of $240 million.

Her role as Rachel Green in the hit 10-seasons sitcom “Friends”. She was being paid a million dollars per episode in the last three seasons of the production.

Aniston’s portrayal of the character won her the Golden Globe award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy back in 2003.