Jennifer Aniston credits Jim Curtis, healing her from divorce trauma

Jennifer Aniston gave credit to her current boyfriend Jim Curtis for healing her from the trauma of her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Recent reports have revealed that the Friends alum has been healing her past wounds using hypnosis with the help of her hypnotist beau.

Aniston reportedly says hypnosis was the “missing piece” which has helped her unlock something in her subconscious that “allowed her to completely shed that old story of herself as the victim”.

An insider told Radar Online that “she’s been able to forgive Brad, too.” Noting that Aniston is even ready to work with Pitt and would consider double-dating. “Things have healed to a point where Jen would be open to working with Brad if the right project came along, which says a whole lot about how much she’s managed to heal,” the source stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Aniston was reportedly devastated when Brad Pitt fell for Angelina Jolie during the filming of their hit 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Later that year, Aniston and Pitt got divorced and the F1 star went on to adopt three kids with Jolie, whom he eventually married from 2014 to 2019.

However, Aniston is currenting dating wellness expert Curtis. The couple went public with their relationship in late 2025 and made frequent appearances together in early 2026. While they began as friends, introduced by mutual friends, the couple is reportedly very happy together with recent reports also hinting at a potential wedding.

An insider recently told Daily Mail that the couple is thinking of a small wedding “away from the Hollywood circus,” and currently “Europe is at the top of the list.”