Jennifer Aniston deepfake scam dupes ‘Friends’ fan

Paul Davis, 43, thought he was chatting with Friends star Jennifer Aniston after receiving a convincing image of what appeared to be her driver’s license.

The imposter, leveraging AI-powered deepfake tactics, sweet-talked Davis with messages of affection, even warning him to steer clear of fake accounts to “protect” him.

The scammer then asked for cash to cover “Apple subscriptions,” prompting Davis to send £200, believing he was helping the real Aniston. “I got bitten. Once bitten, twice shy,” Davis reflected, admitting he fell for the scam hook, line, and sinker.

The ruse didn’t stop with Aniston. For five months, Davis was bombarded with AI-generated scams, including fake videos of Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and promises of cash prizes.

“I thought people would get into trouble for this, but these scammers seem to be having a laugh and getting away with it,” he said, frustrated by the lack of accountability. Davis isn’t alone in his ordeal.

He revealed that a friend was duped into spending over £1,000 on Apple gift cards for similar fraudsters, highlighting the growing sophistication of these schemes.

Experts warn that deepfake technology, which can create hyper-realistic videos and images, is making it easier for scammers to prey on unsuspecting fans. With celebrities like Aniston being impersonated, the message is clear: think twice before sending money or sharing personal details online, no matter how authentic the outreach seems.

