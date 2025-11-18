Jennifer Aniston, Emily Blunt shine in Ralph Lauren at Elle’s 2025 event

Jennifer Aniston and Emily Blunt were among the standout stars at Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood event.

The event – which honored both actresses for their remarkable careers – was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, November 17.

For the starry evening, Jennifer Aniston sizzled a breathtaking vintage Ralph Lauren gown as she arrived at the soirée.

The dress – which featured a halter neckline and showed off her sculpted arms – appeared to be a nod to her iconic Friends role as Rachel Green, who served as a Ralph Lauren buyer on the show.

For the hairstyle, the 56-year-old actor wore her blonde tresses in signature middle part and understated glam.

Though she posed solo on the red carpet, Aniston’s boyfriend, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis, joined her inside, as per Daily Mail.

On the other hand, Emily Blunt caught the eyes of onlookers in a ruffled black and white Ralph Lauren dress.

Her brunette hair was swept into an elegant updo, complemented by a chic clutch. Blunt was later joined by her Smashing Machine co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on the red carpet, making for another memorable pairing.

Emily Blunt’s stylish appearance comes just a day after she attended the 16th Governors Awards on Sunday, where she donned a red asymmetrical dress.