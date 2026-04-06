Jennifer Aniston gives intimate glimpse into relationship with BF Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has given fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis, sharing a cozy couple photo as part of a relaxed weekend update on social media.

On Sunday, April 5, the Friends star posted a series of images on Instagram, captioned “Sunday dump day!” Among the snapshots was a sweet moment of Aniston wrapping her arms around Curtis, while another showed him lounging on a couch with a dog on his lap.

The post also featured glimpses of her inner circle, including appearances by longtime friend and former co-star Courteney Cox, as well as Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, offering fans a look at her laid-back personal life.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis were first linked in July 2025 after they were spotted together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, alongside celebrity friends including Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.

The pair later made their relationship Instagram official in November when Aniston shared a birthday tribute featuring a similar affectionate pose.

Curtis has since opened up about how their relationship began, revealing during a television appearance that the two were introduced through mutual friends and spent months building a connection through conversation before becoming romantically involved.