Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis on his birthday

Jennifer Aniston has finally made her relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis OFFICIAL!

The Friends star took to her Instagram handle over the weekend to share an intimate photo with Jim on his big day.

In the heartfelt black-and-white photo, the 56-year-old actor could be seen wrapping her arms around her new beau as he sweetly held her hands with a wide smile on his face.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Cherished.”

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis – who is an author and hypnotherapist – were first romantically linked together in July when they were seen looking cozy on a yacht in Mallorca.

Since then, the couple has never shied from being seen together. Last month, Jim supported Aniston at The Morning Show season 4 premiere. Meanwhile, the loved-up couple was seen enjoying a double date with Aniston’s friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in August.

“[They are] casually dating and having fun,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The insider went on to reveal, “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.”

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.