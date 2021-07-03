Jennifer Aniston has a TikTok doppelganger and we can’t believe our eyes!

Could TikTok user Lisa Tranel BE more similar to Jennifer Aniston?

That’s one question we can’t stop asking ourselves after seeing a spitting image of Aniston in Tranel’s now-viral TikTok video!

Friends fans were forced to do double takes after a TikTok video of Tranel lip-syncing to a Rachel Green dialogue from the cult classic started doing rounds. In the said video, Tranel is seen mouthing along to a dialogue from the 1997 episode The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister.

The dialogue goes: “I want to quit. But then I think I should stick it out. Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in.”

From her facial expressins to her blonde locks styled just like Aniston’s iconic ‘Rachel cut’ from the show, Tranel pulls the act off to a T and fans can’t help but agree that she’s a deadrigner for the Hollywood A-Lister – the video already boasts 354.9K as proof!

This isn’t the first time that Tranel has been compared to Aniston, however. Her TikTok bio even reads, “Not Jennifer Aniston.”

What do you think? Does Tranel bear any resemblance to Aniston?