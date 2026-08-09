Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis face New York vs. California dilemma

Although Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis appeared to be in love during their boat vacation in Mallorca, sources say the couple is dealing with a very non-Hollywood issue: where to actually live.

Last week, 57-year-old Aniston and 50-year-old Curtis had a sun-filled vacation. Her close pals Courteney Cox and Pedro Pascal subsequently joined them.

However, their California vs. New York predicament is apparently not going away behind the glitzy scenes.

A source informed Closer magazine, saying, “The hard truth is that Jim isn’t a California guy. He doesn’t mind spending part of his time on the West Coast, but his life is really on the East Coast. It’s where he’s anchored.”

While residing at Aniston’s Bel-Air estate, Curtis had previously put his house in New York City up for sale. However, the insider said he is now reevaluating the decision because the home hasn’t sold.

Disclosing further details, the insider said, “They had agreed to get their own place somewhere in upstate New York, where they could have space and privacy, and the plan was to unload his place in the city. But it hasn’t sold, and now Jim has gotten cold feet and is taking it as a sign he ought to hang on to the place.”

The reports claim Jennifer Aniston is personally affected by the issue. During her marriage to Justin Theroux, which ended in 2017, she found it difficult to divide her time between Los Angeles and New York.

“But as everyone knows, that was a total disaster. Her relationship with Jim couldn’t be more different from what she had with Justin, but it’s still pretty triggering for her to be facing the exact same struggle,” the source stated.

According to reports, the couple is still not pressing the panic button.

“Jim keeps telling Jen there’s no rush to make any huge decisions, and that they’ll figure it out together,” the insider commented, continuing, “Neither of them sees this as a dealbreaker.”