Jennifer Aniston ignores 'huge red flags' in new beau Jim Curtis

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has reportedly been ignoring huge red flags in her hypnotist lover, Jim Curtis.

Madly in love with her new beau, Jim Curtis, actor Jennifer Aniston has been turning a blind eye towards all the major red flags of the self-styled ‘transformational coach and hypnotherapist’ to make this relationship work, revealed her close friends to a foreign publication.

In his book, Curtis has openly written about his strained relationship with his only son, who mostly lives with his mother, while the hypnotist also confessed to dating ‘a new girl every quarter’ because he gets ‘bored’.

According to the insiders, the ‘Friends’ alum is well aware of her lover’s past, and it does ‘worries’ her.

“Jennifer is aware of Jim’s past, and it worries her – especially the way he’s spoken about women and his strained relationship with his son. But she’s also completely besotted,” a close source divulged. “She tells friends that she hasn’t felt this level of connection in years, and she’s willing to overlook things others might not.”

“[However] She’s convinced Jim has done the work on himself. She likes that he’s open about his flaws – she calls it refreshing honesty,” one more tipster shared. “Her friends worry it could all be a bit of smoke and mirrors, but she insists she knows what she’s doing.”

